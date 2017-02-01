What's Next: February 01, 2017

US Defence Secretary visits S. Korea

US Defence Secretary James Mattis will begin a two-day official visit to South Korea today, his first trip overseas since assuming office as Pentagon chief. Mr Mattis will be going to Japan from Seoul, and the visit to the region comes amid reports that North Korea may be preparing to test a new ballistic missile in what could be an early challenge for President Donald Trump's administration.

Help to overcome food allergies

Children here who are allergic to cow's milk, eggs and nuts such as cashews and pistachios could soon be able to enjoy these foods, with the help of a new food immunotherapy programme at the National University Hospital that will be announced today. The children will be introduced to a minuscule amount of the food, with the amount increased gradually over time, so that they will no longer react to the allergens in the food.

China to release January PMI data

Official statistics gauging China's manufacturing activity as well as the growth of its service industry will be released today.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) reading for last month is due out alongside non-manufacturing PMI, which covers services including retail and the real estate and construction sectors. Economists will be watching to see if conditions in the world's second-largest economy are stabilising.