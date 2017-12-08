What's Next: December 8, 2017

Emergency session of UN council

The United Nations Security Council will meet today in an emergency session to discuss the decision by United States President Donald Trump to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The session - requested by Bolivia, Britain, Egypt, France, Italy, Senegal, Sweden and Uruguay - will begin at 11pm Singapore time.

Shorter hours at 19 MRT stations

Train services at 19 MRT stations will experience shortened operating hours from today to facilitate planned maintenance and renewal works. From today to Dec 31, 17 East-West Line MRT stations (from Tiong Bahru to Tuas Link stations) and two North-South Line MRT stations (from Bukit Batok to Bukit Gombak stations) will close earlier at 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and open later at 8am on Saturdays and Sundays.

US to release November jobs data

The United States will release jobs data for last month tonight.

The labour market report last month showed that the US economy had added 261,000 jobs in October, and that the unemployment rate was 4.1 per cent, as labour conditions returned to normal following a storm-weakened September. However, the jobs-creation number was considerably below Wall Street expectations of 310,000.