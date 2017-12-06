What's Next: December 6, 2017

Time names its Person of the Year

Time magazine will announce its Person of the Year today.

Ten nominees - eight individuals and two groups - made it to the shortlist. They include Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and the #MeToo movement, which aims to highlight sexual abuse and harassment.

Scouts, Girl Guides to receive awards

Twelve girls from Girl Guides Singapore (GGS) and eight Venture Scouts from the Singapore Scout Association (SSA) will be honoured at an awards ceremony today at the Istana in recognition of their dedication and service to the community. The ceremony will be President Halimah Yacob's first as both SSA Chief Scout and GGS patron, an honour usually given to the president and the wife of the president, respectively.

Australia's Q3 economic data out today

Australia will release data on its third-quarter economic growth today, giving analysts an indication of whether the economy's nascent recovery is gaining strength.

The economy Down Under rebounded in the second quarter as consumers and the government spent freely after a weather-beaten start to the year, and as a long downturn in mining investment finally turned the corner.