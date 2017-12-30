What's Next: December 30, 2017

China ban on ivory sales takes effect

A ban on ivory sales in China, the world's largest importer and end user of elephant tusks, takes effect tomorrow, with wildlife activists calling it a vital step towards reducing the slaughter of the endangered animals.

China has allowed the sale of pre-convention ivory - products acquired before the 1975 Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora - as long as it is accompanied by certificates.

Tensions over release of citizens list

India mobilised around 60,000 police and paramilitary troops in Assam state ahead of the publication of a draft National Register of Citizens tomorrow, which will be used to detect and deport illegal immigrants - mainly Muslims - from neighbouring Bangladesh.

The exercise could lead to communal tensions in the sensitive border state, which has the second-highest percentage of Muslims of any Indian state.

Picnic for families at Istana

A Families for Life picnic will be held at the Istana this afternoon in the lead-up to the New Year festivities. Besides bonding over a picnic spread, families can participate in terrarium-making workshops and games. Families can also donate at least $10 to get a picnic basket with goodies, the proceeds of which will go to the President's Challenge. Families that did not register for the event can still join in between 4pm and 5pm.