What's Next: December 28, 2017

Myanmar to drop charges against duo

A Myanmar court is today expected to dismiss pending charges against cameraman Lau Hon Meng from Singapore and reporter Mok Choy Lin from Malaysia who have been jailed for flying a drone near Myanmar's Parliament. The duo were sentenced to two months in jail last month under Myanmar's Aircraft Act. They currently face charges of violating the import-export law and for immigration offences.

Preview of light show for ST fund kids

Some 50 beneficiaries of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and their family members will be given an exclusive preview today of Ignight @ Cloud Forest to usher in the new year. The showcase at Gardens by the Bay, which features motion sensors, lights and augmented reality, will open to the public tomorrow.

US to unveil international trade report

The United States Census Bureau will publish today an advance report on the country's international trade in goods. The goods deficit last month is expected to narrow to an estimated US$67.7 billion (S$91 billion), down from US$68.1 billion in October.

The trade data will be incorporated into calculations for the advance gross domestic product estimates for the US.