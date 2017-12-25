What's Next: December 25, 2017

China, Pakistan and Afghanistan to meet

The foreign ministers of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan will meet in Beijing tomorrow to discuss development and security. It will be the first meeting of its kind since the three countries agreed to establish a trilateral dialogue mechanism in June.

China has said it hopes the meeting will improve Afghanistan-Pakistan relations, promote trilateral cooperation, and contribute to regional peace, stability and development.

Inuka the polar bear turning 27

Inuka, the polar bear at the Singapore Zoo and the first one to be born in the tropics, will be celebrating its 27th birthday tomorrow. The zoo is planning a special celebration for the senior polar bear.

Release of November inflation data

The Department of Statistics will release inflation data for November tomorrow.

Inflation has remained muted in the last couple of months, despite stronger economic growth. The consumer price index - the main measure of inflation - rose 0.4 per cent in October compared with the same month last year, comparable with September's figure.