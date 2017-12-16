What's Next: December 16, 2017

Rahul Gandhi helming Congress party

Mr Rahul Gandhi, scion of the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty that has dominated Indian politics since the country's independence in 1947, will formally take over the helm of the Congress party today.

The 47-year-old will succeed his mother Sonia Gandhi and prepare Congress, now the main opposition party, to challenge the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of national elections in 2019.

ANC set to elect Zuma's successor

South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) is holding an election today to replace President Jacob Zuma as party leader, in a closely fought contest whose winner is likely to emerge as the nation's next president.

The new leader will be announced tomorrow as the party looks to conclude a bruising leadership battle and focus on policy.

Bowling for a good cause

Property group Hiap Hoe will be presenting a $20,000 cheque to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund at the SuperBowl Charity Tournament. The money was raised from the registration fees of corporate partners for the bowling event. A total of 35 beneficiaries and their family members have been invited to the event.