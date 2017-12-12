What's Next: December 12, 2017

Climate summit in Paris

Two years after 195 nations adopted the Paris Agreement, French President Emmanuel Macron will today convene a follow-up climate summit in Paris to jump-start the transition to a greener global economy. Some 50 world leaders are set to attend the One Planet Summit, which will centre on how to finance developing nations' efforts to simultaneously reduce their carbon footprints, adapt to climate change, and accommodate growing populations.

Eco-friendly pulp and paper products

The Singapore Environment Council will be announcing the first products certified under its enhanced Singapore Green Labelling Scheme for pulp and paper products today.

The scheme will allow consumers to choose products that are made sustainably. The council had said previously that pulp and paper firms had to do more to show they were not contributing to haze, to get the new label.

S'pore retail sales data for October

Data on retail sales for the month of October, published by the Statistics Department today, will offer more insight into how the Singapore economy has performed.

In August, retail sales grew at their fastest pace in nearly 1 1/2 years. Analysts have noted that the growth may continue in the fourth quarter amid the festive season.