What's Next: December 02, 2017

By-election in Australia

Australia holds a parliamentary by-election in New England in New South Wales today, following the High Court's ruling that former MP and deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce was not qualified to be a candidate in last year's federal election.

A total of 17 candidates, including Mr Joyce, are standing in the election.

Cyber governance forum in China

China will host the World Internet Conference, the country's top public cyber-policy forum, from tomorrow to Tuesday, where members of international bodies and the United Nations will join local officials for a series of discussions on cyber governance.

Some 1,500 people are expected to attend the event in Wuzhen in the eastern province of Zhejiang.

Charity gala for expanding SPCA clinic

The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is raising funds for the expansion of the only non-profit veterinary clinic for needy animals in Singapore. It is holding its Tux For Tails benefit gala at the St Regis Singapore tonight, in support of SPCA's clinic upgrade. This would allow the clinic to improve its capabilities, and increase its capacity.