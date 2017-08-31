What's Next: August 31, 2017

Philippines' 'Nobel Prize' ceremonies

The official awarding ceremonies for the Ramon Magsaysay Awards, widely considered the Philippine equivalent of the Nobel Prize in Asia, will be held in Manila today.

Singaporean Tony Tay, founder of the Willing Hearts soup kitchen, is among six recipients from different countries to receive the awards this year.

Education topics to be debated at forum

The hot-button question of whether every school in Singapore is really "a good school" will be discussed today at a forum organised by the Institute of Policy Studies.

Other contentious topics up for airing include tuition and academic stress.

This follows a recent survey of 1,500 parents conducted by the think-tank.

CPFIS fund performance in Q2

Thomson Reuters Lipper will today unveil the performance of funds under the Central Provident Fund Investment Scheme (CPFIS) for the second quarter ended June 30.

For the first quarter, CPF members who invested their money in CPFIS funds received strong average returns of 5.1 per cent.

It marked four straight quarters in the black for CPFIS funds.