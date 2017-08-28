What's Next: August 28, 2017

Macron to host Paris summit on Europe

French President Emmanuel Macron is hosting a summit today to discuss European issues with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Italian and Spanish prime ministers, Mr Paolo Gentiloni and Mr Mariano Rajoy respectively.

Mr Rajoy said he would bring up how to improve anti-terrorism cooperation in the European Union at the Paris summit, after the deadly attacks in Catalonia.

Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine opens

Singapore's newest medical school opens officially today. The Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine is a partnership between Imperial College London and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore. Its location in Novena allows it to leverage on links with neighbouring health facilities, such as Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Ren Ci Community Hospital and the National Skin Centre.

Investors await Trump's tax reforms

Investors will be looking for more signs that United States President Donald Trump is proceeding with long-anticipated tax reforms - one factor that drove up the stock market after his election win in November last year. Investors have been worried recently that Mr Trump's legislative agenda is hopelessly stalled. But the President has pledged to move ahead with tax reforms starting this week.