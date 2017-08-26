What's Next: August 26, 2017

Turkish political rivals hold events

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the head of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) will hold competing events today. Mr Erdogan will host a mass rally in Malazgirt, commemorating the anniversary of a 1071 battle. CHP chief Kemal Kilicdaroglu will begin hosting a four-day "Justice Congress" in Canakkale, complaining of judicial abuses in the crackdown that followed the failed coup in July last year.

Aviation career exhibition

Aspiring pilots, engineers and flight technicians can check out the last day of the Aviation Open House today. Held every two years by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore, it showcases the range of careers and opportunities that the industry holds. Exhibitor companies include Bombardier, Republic of Singapore Air Force and ST Aerospace.

Last day of Singapore Night Festival

Those who have yet to partake in the Singapore Night Festival can do so tonight, before it comes to a close. The festival, in its 10th year, organises programmes in the Civic District at night that include aerial performances, circus acts and museums with free entry and extended opening hours.

The festival grounds span all the way from Cathay Green and Chijmes to Armenian Street and Waterloo Street.