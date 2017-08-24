What's Next: August 24, 2017

Quake memorial in Italy

A year to the minute that an earthquake struck the Amatrice region, Italy will today remember the 299 victims killed in the night-time disaster that still haunts the country.

Survivors will hold a candle-lit procession in the early hours, even as Ischia Island to the south recovers from Italy's latest quake - and critics once again blast the government for failing to shore up the country's poorly constructed buildings.

Conference on healthcare tech

The latest healthcare technology and the impact of future trends such as big data will be discussed by doctors, healthcare professionals and members of the public at a three-day conference starting today.

Hosted by the Singapore Medical Association, the FutureMed Expo will feature speakers such as the Health Promotion Board's director of health, Dr Chew Ling.

Wing Tai Holdings' results out today

Wing Tai Holdings will report its full-year results today. Given the improved buyers' sentiments for homes, market watchers are likely to pay close attention to what the developer of upmarket homes has to say about current market conditions.