What's Next: August 19, 2017

Southern African leaders meet

Leaders of the Southern Africa Development Community will convene in Pretoria, South Africa, for their annual summit today. The theme of the summit this year is "Partnering with the Private Sector in Developing Industry and Regional Value Chains". However, the summit may be overshadowed by an alleged assault by Mrs Grace Mugabe, wife of Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe, on a model at a Johannesburg hotel.

Social enterprise festival returns

Singapore's only social enterprise festival returns for a second run today. The FestivalForGood will showcase vibrant social enterprises and celebrate their innovation and passion to do good through their businesses. The event, which will also feature a market and food and beverage stalls, will be opened by President Tony Tan Keng Yam today at noon at lyf@SMU on Stamford Road.

29th SEA Games open in KL

The opening ceremony for the 29th SEA Games, hosted by Kuala Lumpur, will be held today at the city's National Stadium. With more than 85,000 people expected, Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the stadium's entrances will open at 4pm, with pre-event programmes to begin at 6pm and the ceremony to kick off at 8pm.