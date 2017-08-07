What's Next: August 07, 2017

27 foreign ministers at Asean forum

Twenty-seven foreign ministers - including those of Russia, Japan, the United States, China and North and South Korea - will kick off the Asean Regional Forum today to discuss security issues.

North Korea's nuclear stand-off is expected to dominate the annual security forum.

Open house begins at Changi's T4

Changi Airport's Terminal 4 is holding its open house from today. T4projects a modern, clean look and promises to be a visual treat, says Changi Airport Group. Highlights include a Peranakan-themed heritage zone, a wall showcasing Singapore's skyline and Asean landmarks, as well as a kinetic sculpture.

The public will get a chance to view the terminal until Aug 20. All 200,000 free tickets to the open house have been snapped up.

Corporate reporting season continues

The corporate reporting season continues despite a holiday-shortened week.

Companies reporting their financial results today include property groups Ho Bee Land and Frasers Centrepoint, as well as vehicle inspection and testing company Vicom.