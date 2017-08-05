What's Next: August 05, 2017

India to elect vice-president today

The election of India's next vice-president will take place today.

Mr M. Venkaiah Naidu, the candidate offered by India's ruling National Democratic Alliance coalition led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, is likely to win the election, the results of which will be declared the same day. The former federal minister will go up against former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi.

Early birthday celebrations for S'pore

On the last weekend before Singapore marks its 52nd birthday, some organisations have begun celebrating National Day. They include the Ayer Rajah National Day Street Party organised by the Ayer Rajah CCC today. Various government ministries have also begun a series of National Day observance ceremonies, where National Day awards are given to deserving officers.

Bukit Batok mixed-use project on sale

Le Quest, Bukit Batok's first mixed-use development, is open for sale starting today. The development by Qingjian Realty features 516 residential units and over 64,500 sq ft of commercial space. The average selling price for the homes is about $1,280 per sq ft, with the smallest units starting at $588,000. The development is expected to receive its Temporary Occupation Permit by end-2021.