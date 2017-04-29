What's Next: April 29, 2017

Asean Summit kicks off

South-east Asian leaders will participate in the opening ceremony of the 30th Asean Summit at the Philippine International Convention Centre today. The ceremony will be followed by the 30th Asean summit plenary and the leaders will take a photo together. They will then hold a retreat and a signing ceremony. The leaders will also meet representatives of the Asean Inter-Parliamentary Assembly and of the Asean Youth body.

Trump marks 100th day in office

United States President Donald Trump will mark his 100th day in office today with a rally in Pennsylvania, though he has railed against using the marker to measure the achievements of a new administration. The rally is taking place on the same day as the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner, which he has declined to attend.

Symposium on early education

Pre-school teachers, community leaders, parents and policymakers in the Malay-Muslim community are gathering today to discuss issues that affect young children's learning and development.

The inaugural education symposium is organised by self-help group Yayasan Mendaki and aims to discuss issues such as effective mediation, wholesome nutrition and learning through play in the digital age.