What's Next: April 27, 2017

UK-China freight train completes trip

The first freight train from Britain to China is set to arrive in the city of Yiwu today after an 18-day, 12,000km journey. The 32-container train - which is around 600m long and was laden with whisky, soft drinks and baby products - travelled across France, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Belarus, Russia and Kazakhstan en route to China on what has been dubbed a modern-day "Silk Road" trade route.

Finnish minister to speak in Singapore

Finland's Minister of Social Affairs and Health, Ms Pirkko Mattila, will be speaking at an active ageing seminar in Singapore's Clarke Quay area today.

The seminar will touch on creating solutions for active ageing and how people can live an active life to the age of 100.

MAS' macroeconomic review out today

The Monetary Authority of Singapore will release its twice-yearly macroeconomic review today. It will give an overview of the state of the local economy. In its last review in October, the central bank said the economy was going through a cyclical downturn on the back of weak global trade.