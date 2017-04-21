What's Next: April 21, 2017

Spring meetings of IMF and World Bank

Finance ministers and central bankers from around the globe are in Washington this week for meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank to show broad support for open trade and global integration.

The spring meetings from today until Sunday bring the 189 members of the two multilateral institutions face to face with United States President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda for the first time.

5 CHC leaders to start jail terms today

Five of the six City Harvest Church leaders convicted of misappropriating millions from the church's funds are slated to surrender to the State Courts today to start serving their jail terms.

They will serve between seven months and 3½ years in prison. Church founder Kong Hee was given the longest sentence.

Release of PMI flash estimates

Private financial information and services companies will release purchasing managers' index flash estimates in the United States, euro zone and Japan today. Markit will release the PMI for manufacturing and services in US and the euro zone, while Nikkei will release estimates for manufacturing PMI in Japan.

Readings above 50.0 indicate growth.