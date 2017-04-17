What's Next: April 17, 2017

Nepal President visits India

Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari arrives in New Delhi today on a five-day visit, during which she is expected to meet the senior Indian leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, which experienced turbulence last year, with Nepal alleging that India had imposed a border blockade in support of large-scale protests by the ethnic Madhesi community, which is largely of Indian origin.

Singapore Maritime Gallery reopens

The "refreshed" Singapore Maritime Gallery will be opened officially today. Managed by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, the gallery at Marina South Pier will feature more interactive exhibits to engage visitors. It tells the story of the growth of Singapore from a small entrepot to a premier global hub port and leading international maritime centre. In addition, it showcases the diversity and vibrancy of Singapore's maritime industry.

Singapore's trade data out today

Trade agency IE Singapore will release data today on the Republic's international trade performance last month.

Economists expect an 8.1 per cent expansion in non-oil domestic exports over the same month a year earlier, due largely to a more sanguine global outlook, which has lifted Singapore's manufacturing sector.