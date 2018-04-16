What's Next: April 16, 2018

Japan-China economic talks

A high-level Japan-China economic dialogue will resume today, amid concerns in both countries about the potential for a trade war sparked by the United States. China's top envoy Wang Yi arrived in Japan yesterday for the first visit by a Chinese foreign minister to Tokyo in more than eight years, amid improving ties. He will be chairing the Japan-China High-Level Economic Dialogue along with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono during his three-day visit.

British PM faces flak over Syria strikes

British Prime Minister Theresa May is due to face critics in Parliament today after her government joined the United States and France in launching missile strikes against Syrian targets at the weekend. Some lawmakers are angry that Mrs May took military action without their approval - a process that has increasingly become a tradition in Britain.

Forum on the future of banking

The Singaporean-German Chamber of Industry and Commerce, in cooperation with the German Embassy Singapore, will hold its inaugural German-Singaporean Financial Forum this morning. The event will discuss The Future of Banking - Evolution, Revolution Or Big Bang by bringing together regulators, banks and disrupters, as digitalisation and innovative business models are affecting the environment in which financial institutions operate.