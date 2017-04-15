What's Next: April 15, 2017

North Korea marks 'Day of the Sun'

North Koreans today mark the "Day of the Sun", the 105th anniversary of the birth of state founder Kim Il Sung.

There is speculation that Pyongyang might conduct a sixth nuclear test, or another missile launch, to coincide with the event.

Turkey holds key referendum

Turks will vote tomorrow in a referendum on changing the country's political system and giving President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sweeping new powers.

Two opinion polls on Thursday showed a narrow majority of voters would vote in favour of the changes.

Indulge in music at Botanic Gardens

The Singapore Chinese Orchestra is returning to the Singapore Botanic Gardens' Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage with the Music Oasis concert at 6pm today. The free performance will include folk music and cultural activities.