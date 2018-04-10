What's Next: April 10, 2018

Xi to speak at Boao Forum

Chinese President Xi Jinping today gives the keynote speech at the opening ceremony of the Boao Forum for Asia - China's answer to Davos - on China's southern island province of Hainan.

Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and other state leaders will also speak at the ceremony.

International event on flooding

An international event focused on flooding will begin today at Suntec Singapore. Billed as "Asia's flood and disaster event", InterFlood will include a two-day conference, forums and workshops, as well as an exhibition of flood management companies.

Collaboration on secure data sharing

DEX, which offers a safe and secure data marketplace, and PricewaterhouseCoopers will announce today a collaboration on secure data sharing to boost Singapore's and the global data economy. This collaboration is done together with the Infocomm Media Development Authority.