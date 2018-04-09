What's Next: April 09, 2018

Hungary's nationalist PM set to win polls

Hungary's firebrand nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban is likely to emerge the winner in the country's parliamentary elections, with results out today expected to hand him a third consecutive term in office.

The acrimonious election campaign has seen Mr Orban projecting himself as a saviour of Hungary's Christian culture against Muslim migration into Europe.

Saudi Crown Prince on visit to France

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman begins his two-day official visit to France, his first trip to the country as heir to the Saudi throne, today. The Prince will meet French President Emmanuel Macron tomorrow.

The trip to France is part of his global tour aimed at reshaping his kingdom's austere image overseas.

Competition watchdog's bigger role

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) is holding an official launch today to reflect its enhanced role.

As of April 1, the CCCS - previously called the Competition Commission of Singapore - has taken on the role of administering agency of the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act, in addition to enforcing the Competition Act.