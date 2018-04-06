What's Next: April 06, 2018

Verdict on former S. Korean president

A Seoul court is to deliver its verdict today on former president Park Geun Hye over the massive corruption scandal that led to her ouster last year.

The Seoul Central District Court is scheduled to start the sentencing hearing at 2.10pm local time (1.10pm Singapore time). It will be the first ruling by the lowest court to be televised live.

Nafa hosts dinner for 80th anniversary

The Nanyang Academy of Fine Arts (Nafa) will hold a celebration gala dinner tonight at the Marina Bay Sands to mark its 80th birthday. President Halimah Yacob will attend the event, which will feature an interactive dinner theatre experience specially curated by the School of Arts Management, Dance and Theatre that will take its audience back to 1930s Singapore.

US labour market report

The United States March labour market report, which is scheduled to be released today, will be keenly watched by economists for further signs of a pickup in the US economy.

According to a Bloomberg consensus forecast, the economy is expected to have created 189,000 non-farm payrolls last month.