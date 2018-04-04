What's Next: April 04, 2018

Talks on forming Italy's govt begin

Italian President Sergio Mattarella begins key talks today with parties on forming a government after last month's election left a hung Parliament.

The stalemate puts the spotlight on Mr Mattarella, who has the power to name a prime minister, but it is still unclear whether rivals can find common ground for a coalition government or whether another vote will be needed.

Forum on technology and the law

The Singapore Academy of Law is holding a regional tech law forum, TechLaw.Fest 2018, from today to Friday. It will discuss issues such as regulatory concerns arising from emerging technologies, and feature speakers from Facebook, Lazada, Uber Asia Pacific, Airbnb Asia Pacific, Deloitte Singapore, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum, A*Star, Infocomm Media Development Authority, Monetary Authority of Singapore and Interpol.

Micron Tech embarks on expansion

Micron Technology will be holding a ground-breaking ceremony today to mark the expansion of its advanced manufacturing and research facility in Singapore.

The event will be hosted by Micron president and chief executive Sanjay Mehrotra.

Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S. Iswaran will be the guest of honour.