What's Next: Apr 2, 2018

China spacecraft to re-enter Earth

China's Tiangong-1 spacecraft will re-enter the Earth's atmosphere at some point today, the country's space agency said in a statement.

No one knows for sure where the debris may land, though many experts believe much of the station will burn up during re-entry. Beijing said that it is unlikely any large pieces will reach the ground.

Gender equality conference

A conference on gender equality, with speakers and participants from the public and private sector, will be held today.

Called the #WeSeeEqual Symposium, it is organised by consumer products giant Procter & Gamble. Topics that will be discussed include breaking down the barriers women face and empowering them to succeed in their careers.

Official launch of Enterprise S'pore

Enterprise Singapore, formed through the merger of International Enterprise Singapore and Spring Singapore, will officially open for business this month.

Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S. Iswaran is guest of honour at its official launch today.