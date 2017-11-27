What's News: November 27, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Building maintenance revamp

A new framework to be launched by the end of the year will overhaul the building maintenance sector, and will include ensuring that buildings are safe and easy to maintain by involving facility managers earlier in the process. It will also include training for facility managers to adopt technology.

TOP OF THE NEWS

River cleanup 'never done'

The Singapore River cleanup is never done, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Singaporeans still have to learn not to litter, as trash dropped on the ground finds its way to the river. He was speaking at the 60th anniversary event of Malay newspaper Berita Harian, which has organised an exhibition honouring pioneers' efforts in the cleanup.

WORLD

Clashes in Pakistan continue

Islamist party activists yesterday clashed with Pakistani security forces for a second day outside Islamabad, burning vehicles before withdrawing to a protest camp they have occupied for over two weeks. At least six people were reportedly killed the previous day in clashes when religious hardliners demanded that the Law Minister be fired for blasphemy.

WORLD

S-E Asia's roaring economies

Economies are booming across the region, helped by stronger exports, a slew of infrastructure projects and higher domestic consumption. In Singapore, the economy is set to grow by 3 per cent to 3.5 per cent this year. The Straits Times looks at some of the region's star performers.

OPINION

Weak Merkel can hurt Europe

A weakened Chancellor Angela Merkel makes it hard for Germany to take up France's offer to push for broader European Union reforms. Failure to do so can hurt President Emmanuel Macron too, says Europe correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

HOME

A first for HomeTeamNS

Minister Josephine Teo took over the presidency of HomeTeamNS yesterday, making her the first woman to lead the non-profit group that serves operationally ready national servicemen from the Singapore Police Force and Singapore Civil Defence Force.

HOME

Dakota Crescent lookalike in JB

Dakota Crescent in Mountbattenlies silent after residents left the estate this year as part of the development plans for the area. But, in Johor Baru's Stulang Darat lies a bustling estate just like it, boasting the same key design elements.

BUSINESS

Boost from rise of co-working

Co-working spaces are growing in popularity and this has helped boost the office and retail property markets. This new way of working has helped to lift office occupancy and rents, with more landlords expected to jump on the bandwagon, said property watchers.

SPORT

Taking fencing to higher level

Singapore fencing's new, high-performance manager Marko Milic is confident that his goals of Olympic qualification in 2020 and 2024 are tough, but not impossible. For the short term, the 39-year-old Serb, whose contract is due to last till the Tokyo Games in three years, is aiming for a podium place at next year's Asian Games in Indonesia.

LIFE

Asian star in Star Wars

Vietnamese-American actress Kelly Marie Tran is likely the first Asian in the Star Wars franchise to be seen in more than a minor supporting role, as implied by her current press tour of Singapore and Vietnam, for the new movie Star Wars: The Last Jedi. "It's an honour and a responsibility. But you just want to do the whole thing justice...," she says.

VIDEO

Durian king

Malaysia's first durian festival is a hit, and will become an annual affair. http://str.sg/okde

VIDEO

A feast for the eyes

More than 190 young performers aged five to 18 helped raise more than $2.1 million at the annual charity concert ChildAid 2017. http://str.sg/okPt