What's News: November 25, 2017

Extra buses as train hours cut

Additional buses will be used to ferry commuters next month when several stations on the East-West Line will operate for shorter hours to allow resignalling work to be completed earlier. The cost of the operation will be borne by the Land Transport Authority and rail operator SMRT.

Touch of Shibuya at Orchard

Orchard Road will be testing if a scramble pedestrian crossing, like Tokyo's famous junction in the Shibuya district, will make the area more pedestrian-friendly. From Dec 16, shoppers will be able to cross the Cairnhill Road-Orchard Road intersection diagonally for a period of 30 seconds in each instance, on weekends and public holidays till Jan 28.

WORLD

Anger, grief over missing sub

Relatives of the 44 crew members on board Argentina's missing submarine erupted in anger and grief after the navy released news of an explosion on board, effectively ending hopes of survival. Families of the crew have been keeping vigil at the Mar del Plata Naval Base since a multinational air-and-sea search began last Thursday.

Pedra Branca case a 'model'

Malaysia's application to an international court to review its decision to award Pedra Branca to Singapore is a model for how countries can resolve disputes peacefully, Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said.Singapore was awarded sovereignty over Pedra Branca in 2008.

OPINION

Who is ready to take on China?

Australia's new foreign policy White Paper acknowledges the growing power of China and the risks that it poses for the United States-led order in Asia. But which country is willing to pay the costs of taking on China, asks Professor Hugh White.

HOME

Only 5 dolphins sent abroad

According to wildlife trade data, only five of the seven pink dolphins previously housed at Underwater World Singapore (UWS) were sent to a theme park in Zhuhai, China. UWS had claimed all seven dolphins found new homes in regional facilities.

HOME

Tiger Sky Tower to reopen

The Tiger Sky Tower at Sentosa will reopen today, after an Aug 12 incident that stranded 39 people for four hours on the gondola. Investigators found that a drive unit, responsible for raising and lowering the gondola, had overheated.

BUSINESS

Gripes over finance bodies fall

Consumers nursed fewer grievances against their financial institutions last year, according to the latest figures by the Financial Industry Disputes Resolution Centre. The financial mediator received 893 complaints between July last year and this June, down 23 per cent from the same period a year ago - the bulk of which was directed at banks and finance companies.

SPORT

Clash of contrasts

The upcoming Liverpool-Chelsea clash will be a test of the Reds' resilience after the scars inflicted by Sevilla on Tuesday. As Jurgen Klopp's brand of high-octane anarchy goes up against the preference for micro-managed control by Antonio Conte, the encounter will pit Chelsea's physical strength against Liverpool's mental strength.

LIFE

Styles likes new direction

Going solo seems to agree with British singer Harry Styles, 23, who is also a member of one of the biggest boybands in the world, One Direction. Before his first solo sold-out show here on Thursday, the singer told media that he enjoys the attention when performing on his own.

VIDEO

Turning water into 'wine'

This virtual cocktail glass developed by National University of Singapore researchers makes you feel you are drinking wine, even if it is really plain water. str.sg/vocktail

VIDEO

Dazzling angels

The Straits Times' Bryan De Silva and Rebecca Lynne Tan caught all the action at the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show this year. str.sg/4vzp