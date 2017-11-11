What's News: November 11, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Trump, Xi differ on trade ties

Leaders of the world's two largest economies yesterday offered contrasting visions of their trade ties with the rest of the region. US President Donald Trump said America will partner only countries that honour fair and reciprocal trade. Chinese President Xi Jinping said he will push for globalisation to be more open and inclusive.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Guide to tech jobs and skills

The Government has rolled out a guide of 119 job roles and more than 80 skills that will be needed over the next three years across sectors such as retail, logistics, finance and healthcare. Singapore will need to fill 42,000 technology jobs by then, in addition to the current 180,000 technology jobs now.

WORLD

Delhi tackles toxic smog

The Indian authorities announced measures to tackle the toxic smog engulfing the capital New Delhi, including spraying water over the city, restricting vehicles on the roads and providing free buses. The country's National Green Tribunal has rapped the state government for not acting sooner. It has ordered a ban on construction activities in the city until Tuesday.

WORLD

Myanmar jails S'pore journalist

A Singaporean cameraman was among four people sentenced to two months in jail in Myanmar yesterday after their group pleaded guilty to violating the country's Aircraft Act by filming with a drone without permission. They also face another case for illegally importing the drone.

OPINION

Small nations in age of giants

This is an age when large nations are increasingly flexing their muscles to further their agendas, writes Dr David Skilling. Yet he believes small nations like Singapore can thrive, provided they adapt in three important ways.

HOME

HDB resale flats fetch over $1m

Two Housing Board units in Commonwealth Drive and one in Holland Drive have each sold for more than $1 million. Such high prices were previously limited to executive apartments, Design, Build and Sell Scheme flats and units at the Pinnacle@Duxton.

HOME

NTUC plans mini-workshops

By the end of next year, the National Trades Union Congress is hoping to have 10,000 workers on board the U Future Leaders Exchange scheme. For $100 a year, workers will be able to access the scheme and attend 60 bite-size workshops on various subjects.

BUSINESS

Offer for crane firm's shares

Crane supplier Tat Hong Holdings said it had received a non-binding proposal from Standard Chartered Private Equity (SCPE) to acquire shares of the firm at 50 cents apiece. Bloomberg had earlier reported that SCPE may be looking to acquire a 29 per cent stake in Tat Hong.

SPORT

S'pore eyes new rugby meet

Singapore is exploring the idea of forming a franchise to play in the forthcoming Indo Pacific Rugby Championship (IPRC), which is slated to start in 2019. The IPRC is the brainchild of Australian mining magnate Andrew Forrest. Singapore Rugby Union vice-president Sunny Seah told The Straits Times: "We see it as an opportunity and are quite excited about it."

LIFE

Milestone for gardening pro

Dr Wilson Wong, 38, has become something of a personality among home gardeners since he became a columnist for The Straits Times a decade ago. The deputy director of horticulture at the Singapore Botanic Gardens often felt like he was the odd one out in his family for taking an interest in gardening.

VIDEO

Coast is clear but...

While there may have been no further crocodile sightings at East Coast Park since Monday, it is still good to know what to do should you encounter one. http://str.sg/4t6s

VIDEO

Annual pilgrimage

It is that time of the year when thousands of devotees visit Kusu Island to pay respects at the Tua Pek Kong Temple. http://str.sg/4t76