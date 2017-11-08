What's News: November 08, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Plan to prevent tunnel floods

The cause of the MRT tunnel flooding on Oct 7 was a clear-cut case of maintenance lapses, said Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan yesterday. The design of the water pump system at Bishan will be improved and a pay review of top management will be undertaken.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Penang flood projects slow

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak visited flood-hit Penang yesterday and announced that the federal government had allocated RM1 billion (S$323 million) for flood mitigation projects in the state, but only RM150 million worth of projects were approved. He also said they are likely to be completed only several years down the road.

WORLD

Saudi-Iran rocket dispute

Saudi Arabia's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has said Iran's supply of rockets to militias in Yemen is an act of "direct military aggression" that could be considered an act of war. His comments came after Saudi Arabia intercepted a ballistic missile they said was fired towards the airport in Riyadh last Saturday by the Iran-allied Houthi militia.

WORLD

Death for Japan 'Black Widow'

A Japanese court yesterday sentenced to death the "Black Widow", who tricked elderly lovers into drinking cyanide and pocketed millions in insurance payouts and inheritance. Chisako Kakehi, 70, was condemned to the gallows for the murders of three men.

OPINION

Woes of decaying home leases

Collective sales make headlines but very few property owners will enjoy a windfall. What does that mean for other owners of ageing apartments, whose 99-year leases are running down? Grace Leong discusses the problem of decaying leases.

HOME

S'pore ready for digital world?

A new Economist Intelligence Unit survey has placed Singapore 14th out of 45 cities in terms of how confident businesses are that the city is ready for a digital transformation. Singapore ranked 21st in innovation and entrepreneurship, and 18th in people and skills.

HOME

Signs to guide travellers at T4

A week after Terminal 4 opened, Changi Airport has put up signs and videos in the boarding area to direct travellers who have undergone automated immigration clearance to use the automated gates. Those who have not will be processed for boarding at the counters.

BUSINESS

SIA Q2 profit nearly triples

Singapore Airlines turned in a better second quarter despite a tough environment, buoyed by robust operating results.

The bottom line nearly tripled to $189.9 million, up from $64.9 million a year ago, as both passenger and cargo traffic increased.

SPORT

High hopes for fast times

Despite being a relatively new face on the block, swimmer Teong Tzen Wei is not afraid to aim high.

Having already claimed a surprise SEA Games gold in August, the 20-year-old has now set his sights on an Asian Games medal next year.

He also wants to break Joseph Schooling's national 50m freestyle record by March.

LIFE

S.W.A.T. gets political

S.W.A.T., a new crime drama on TV about an elite law enforcement unit, plans to get way more political than the 2003 movie of the same name that it is based on, which in turn was a remake of a 1970s series. The new series' creators and star Shemar Moore promise storylines covering everything from police shootings to Trump-era politics.

VIDEO

Mighty little red book

The Singapore passport is now the "most powerful" in the world, allowing visa-free access to 159 countries. str.sg/passport

VIDEO

Tiramisu World Cup

What does it take to make the best tiramisu? Check out the winning factor at str.sg/tiramisu