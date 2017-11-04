What's News: November 04, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Big growth in infocomm media

At the launch of the infocomm media Industry Transformation Map yesterday, Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim said the sector's value-add is expected to grow at 6 per cent annually by 2020, almost twice as fast as the overall economy, and employ 210,000 workers.

TOP OF THE NEWS

US joint drill riles North Korea

US heavy bombers have staged a joint drill with Japanese and South Korean warplanes over the Korean Peninsula, potentially raising tensions ahead of US President Donald Trump's first visit to Asia starting tomorrow. North Korea has blasted the exercise as a "surprise nuclear strike drill".

WORLD

Chinese top Aussie visitor list

China has become the top source of foreign visitors to Australia, overtaking New Zealand, according to new data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics. The Chinese visitors - made up mainly of tourists and international students - numbered about 1.31 million in the year to August, up 11.2 per cent from the previous year, and this was expected to treble in less than 10 years.

WORLD

Radio station cleared

Radio Hang FM, a radio station in Batam that was accused of airing radical Islamic teachings, has been cleared by the Indonesian Broadcasting Commission.

Two Singaporeans detained under the Internal Security Act last year were avid listeners of the station.

OPINION

More to life than winning

An excessive focus on winning at all costs can come at a great personal price, writes Professor David Chan. Research shows that what gives people a sense of meaning and well-being is changing others' lives for the better, he adds.

HOME

3 lives lost in 2 road accidents

Three people died in two road accidents yesterday. The first was a pre-dawn crash involving two off-duty cops on motorbikes on the Marina Coastal Expressway. One was killed. The other, involving a lorry and a van at the end of the workday, left two dead.

HOME

Ethical issues at Writers Fest

Thousands are expected at the Singapore Writers Festival, which will feature more than 340 writers from Singapore and abroad. The programmes at the 10-day event will focus on ethical quandaries, as writers and artists ask what it truly means to be good.

BUSINESS

UOB's profit for Q3 up 12%

United Overseas Bank turned in a record quarter for the three months ended Sept 30, even as its oil and gas loan book continued to come under pressure. Its earnings rose 12 per cent to $883 million, driven by broad-based growth in both net interest income and non-interest income. Total income rose 10 per cent from a year ago to $2.24 billion.

SPORT

Man City equal best EPL start

With 28 points in 10 games, Manchester City have equalled the best start in Premier League history, having dropped only two points to Everton. Pep Guardiola is already playing down questions about emulating Arsenal's historic unbeaten season of 2003-04, but if his side win tomorrow, they could be 12 points clear of both Chelsea and Arsenal.

LIFE

Clueless about nickname

South Korean actor Park Seo Jun, who is nicknamed the "nation's boyfriend", fielded questions ahead of his first Singapore fan meet tonight at Resorts World Sentosa. The 28-year-old heart-throb appeared genuinely perplexed when asked what he thought about the label.

VIDEO

Tech round-up

Straits Times journalist Lester Hio looks at the latest tech releases from last month, including the return of Nokia 3310. str.sg/octround

VIDEO

Bank turns 85

OCBC Bank marked its 85th year with the book Wind Behind The Sails. Here are five things to know about the bank. str.sg/ocbc5