What's News: November 02, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Shell opens new plant in Tuas

Energy giant Royal Dutch Shell has ramped up its investment here with the opening of a high-tech plant in Tuas that will serve as a springboard for expanding its presence in the region. The facility is Shell's third largest of its kind globally. It will be able to produce up to 430 million litres of industrial lubricants and greases a year.

TOP OF THE NEWS

IMDA eyes plans to help SMEs

In a bid to help local small and medium-sized enterprises confront business challenges brought by the digital disruption, the Infocomm Media Development Authority said yesterday that it is looking at several initiatives, including an Airbnb equivalent for cargo space to lower freight charges for small shippers.

WORLD

Concerns over Najib's Budget

Prime Minister Najib Razak's plan to boost spending by up to 7.5 per cent next year may put a smile on Malaysian voters' faces ahead of an election due next year. But there are concerns that the taxman might be overzealous in chasing down taxpayers to meet the ambitious revenue target.

WORLD

North Korea is 'biding its time'

Mr Shinzo Abe said he believes North Korea is taking a "wait-and-see" approach amid a hiatus in its missile and nuclear tests. The Japanese Prime Minister vowed to rally the global community to tighten the screws on Pyongyang.

OPINION

Hard to nurture creative kids

Which country does not want to nurture creative kids? But the actual work of doing so is messy, time-consuming and risky as success is not guaranteed, writes Amelia Teng. Still, schools must try - by giving children time and space to think and experiment.

HOME

Driver denies crash occurred

An Audi driver does not want his insurer to settle a claim by SMRT Taxis that he had hit the back of one of its cabs, causing more than $2,000 in losses, including repair costs. He denies hitting the taxi on July 6, and has photos and a third-party witness to prove it.

HOME

Different view on racism

Racism today is talked about by young people more in terms of stereotypes and representation than in terms of safety and security. Senior Minister of State Janil Puthuchearysaid it is a higher type of inclusion, which signals how far Singapore has come.

BUSINESS

Swiber eyes power sector

Beleaguered marine firm Swiber Holdings is trying to resurrect itself as a going concern by diversifying into power generation. It is aiming to buy out a private-owned Australian player active in this growing segment. The deal is among several being pursued by the struggling group's court-appointed judicial managers and senior management.

SPORT

Conte blasts Blues for rout

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte laid into his team, which "lacked everything" when shocked 3-0 by Roma in the Champions League on Tuesday. The hosts went ahead after 38 seconds and coasted to an easy win as they took top spot in Group C from the English side. Still, both teams are set to qualify for the next phase as Atletico were held again by minnows Qarabag.

LIFE

Fashionista prizes comfort

Image stylist Tee Yuyan, 27, who puts together looks for artists in local television drama series and variety shows, experiments with different looks for herself. Prizing comfort, she has oversized and high-waisted clothing in her wardrobe.

VIDEO

So sedap

Malaysian beauty queen's nasi lemak gown aims to spice up the Miss Universe pageant. Check out other gowns worn by previous contestants. str.sg/nasi

VIDEO

The story of two Songs

South Korean actor Song Joong Ki and actress Song Hye Kyo tied the knot in a tightly guarded private ceremony on Tuesday. str.sg/song