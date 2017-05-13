What's News: May 13, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Cyber attacks on NUS, NTU

Hackers have broken into the networks of the National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University in an attempt to steal government and research data. The attacks originated overseas but no classified information or personal data was stolen, said the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore.



Trump-Comey row heats up

US President Donald Trump has escalated his fight with Mr James Comey (above), warning the sacked FBI director that he may have taped their conversations in anticipation of leaks to the press. Mr Trump also said he may scrap press briefings, and instead "hand out written responses for the sake of accuracy".

Jokowi urged to quell tension

Former Indonesian president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's party has called on President Joko Widodo to step in to bring down tensions following the jailing of Jakarta governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama. Thousands have rallied for his release but conservative Muslims have railed against their efforts, leading Mr Yudhoyono's party to warn that the country was "moving towards the brink of division".

Thai deadline for Facebook

Thailand has given Facebook until next Tuesday to block content it deems illegal from its site or face prosecution under the Computer Crime Act. Facebook has 42 million users in Thailand and has already taken down 178 Web pages on its platform out of 309 on a government blacklist.

Be wary of Western narratives

Kishore Mahbubani cites the way Western media seems to be beating the drum for military options in North Korea, as an example of how Singaporeans should not be too easily persuaded by Western narratives on Asian issues.

New private home rental rules

Landlords of private residences can rent to no more than six unrelated persons from Monday onwards, according to a letter sent to registered property agents by the Urban Redevelopment Authority on Thursday. It reduces the occupancy cap from eight.

Maid's death 'unfortunate'

Ten days into her new job, a 25-year-old Indonesian maid was cleaning windows at a third-storey Housing Board flat when she fell. She died 12 hours later. The State Coroner found Ms Ella Wahyu Setyaningrum's death on Dec 4 to be an "unfortunate misadventure".

BNP merger valid, says court

The Court of Appeal has dismissed a claim by two Israeli siblings that the US$16 billion (S$22.5 billion) merger last year of French bank BNP Paribas with its Singapore arm BNP Wealth Management was invalid because it took place without prior consent sought from the High Court and the Singapore Finance Minister. The Court of Appeal said the Banking Act recognises a merger effected under foreign law.

Spurs thump Rockets 4-2

Despite the absence of star player Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich was well served by his supporting cast. LaMarcus Aldridge had 34 points and 12 rebounds as the Spurs routed the Houston Rockets 114-75 to seal a 4-2 victory in the Western Conference semi-finals on Thursday. San Antonio will next face the Golden State Warriors, starting tomorrow.



S'pore designer a hit in Milan

Singaporean designer Olivia Lee (above), who showed a 10-piece collection at SaloneSatellite, a platform in Milan, Italy, known for kick-starting the careers of many young designers, was a standout. Her collection, designed to update furniture for the quirky digital habits of the modern home owner, was a darling of the critics.

Mad about Ed

He sells out concerts and tops charts but critics are divided over his new album. What's the appeal of Ed Sheeran? str.sg/edfans

Spirit ship

I represent the South-east Asian spirit who wants to connect with everybody, says Zai Kuning of his Venice Biennale ship installation. str.sg/shipart