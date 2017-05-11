What's News: May 11, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Curbing milk firms' tactics

The authorities want a stop to formula milk firms' aggressive marketing methods, in response to concern over the steep rise in prices. This follows a report by the competition watchdog that found manufacturers are paying private hospitals to distribute their products to newborns.

TOP OF THE NEWS

S'pore hand in China projects

China's heft and economic power have made potential partners for its plan to build a trade route linking Asia, Africa and Europe wary of its intentions, said Singapore's former government chief economist Tan Kong Yam in Beijing yesterday. But such concerns can be allayed by partnering a country like Singapore that can serve as go-between and interlocutor, he added.



South Korean President Moon Jae In heading to the presidential Blue House after his inauguration ceremony yesterday. PHOTO: REUTERS



WORLD

Moon vows to push for unity

South Korea's Mr Moon Jae In has pledged to push for national unity, while trying to address the country's security and diplomatic crisis "promptly" in his first speech as President yesterday. He said he would defuse tension on the Korean peninsulaand resolve disputes with China over the deployment of a United States missile shield.

WORLD

'Kidnapping plot in Palawan'

A small but brutal group of Islamist extremists is plotting to kidnap visitors to Palawan island, a top tourist draw in central Philippines, a month after a foiled attempt at another tourism hot spot. A travel advisory from the United States Embassy said there is "credible information" that the Abu Sayyaf may be planning to kidnap foreigners in Palawan.

OPINION

Teach coding to schoolkids

Coding is the language of the future for all, not just future computer scientists. Irene Tham says schools should integrate coding and digital literacy into the curriculum.

HOME

Single mum adopts own kid

A Singaporean single mother is formally adopting her own child so that they can be treated like any other mother and daughter, and be recognised as a family nucleus. The adoption changes the "illegitimate" status of the girl and allows them to benefit from pro-family policies.

HOME

Travel books a hot library pick

Travel guides to Japan, South Korea and Taiwan made up four out of the top five most-borrowed English books by adult users last year, said the National Library Board.

This is an increase from five years ago, when only two travel books made it to the top five.

BUSINESS

IT stocks best STI performers

Information technology-related stocks have been the best performers on the Straits Times Index this year .

This comes on the back of strong growth in the semiconductor manufacturing sector, which has benefited from a pickup in global trade and consumer demand for electronics.

SPORT

England in tough rugby group

The draw for the 2019 Rugby World Cup pits England against their traditional rivals France and 2015 semi-finalists Argentina. Reigning champions New Zealand are drawn with Italy and South Africa. The 12 nations that finished in the top three of their groups at the last World Cup automatically qualified for the event, with eight more teams still to be decided.



PHOTO: BOTTEGA VENETA



LIFE

Committed to 'stealth luxury'

Into his 16th year with Italian luxury brand Bottega Veneta, creative director Tomas Maier believes in pushing out understated designs rarely found in today's logo-driven, high-fashion world. The designer says the secret to his success at the helm is commitment to "stealth luxury".

WEB SPECIAL

Hygiene practices

askST: Do food handlers in Singapore have to wear masks? http://str.sg/46GN

WEB SPECIAL

Creative solutions

What other places around the world are doing to keep smartphone zombies safe on the roads. http://str.sg/48w5