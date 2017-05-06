What's News: May 06, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Strong navy crucial, says PM

Singapore's leaders committed to building up its navy after independence as the small island state, which depended on trade to survive, needed a strong maritime force, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday before commissioning a littoral mission vessel at Changi Naval Base.



US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson (centre) with Asean foreign ministers on Thursday. PHOTO: REUTERS



TOP OF THE NEWS

US 'committed to Asean'

The United States underscored its commitment to Asean at a meeting of foreign ministers by pledging to "build a way forward and grow the economic relationship". Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also told the ministers the US was committed to upholding freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.

WORLD

East Asia powers pledge unity

East Asia's three biggest economies vowed yesterday to work together to help prevent market instability as tensions run high over Pyongyang's weapons programmes. Finance ministers and central bank governors from China, Japan and South Korea affirmed their cooperation in the face of future uncertainty, a joint statement said.

WORLD

Local poll win a boost for May

Britain's ruling Conservative Party made strong gains in local elections yesterday, suggesting that Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit strategy is winning over voters who may give her an easy victory in the parliamentary polls on June 8. The biggest loser was the anti-EU UK Independence Party.

OPINION

Making that apology sincere

A chicken rice chain owner, airline chief executive and pastor were in the news recently, apologising for their own or their organisations' mistakes. How do you say sorry like you really mean it? Professor David Chan suggests some ways.

HOME

Arts education in pre-school

NTUC's My First Skool and the National Arts Council have created an arts education programme, piloted at its pre-school in Edgefield Plains in Punggol. In the heARTS programme, children learn through various arts genres with trained teachers.

HOME

All about Yusof Ishak

Singapore's first president loved reading P.G.Wodehouse, and listened to Beethoven as much as he did Malay ballads. These details of Mr Yusof Ishak's life are in a coffee table book launched yesterday by ISEAS - Yusof Ishak Institute deputy director Ooi Kee Beng.

BUSINESS

IPOs dazzle S'pore market

While reverse takeover listings on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) this year have performed rather poorly, initial public offerings have dazzled the market.

Entertainment event firm UnUsUaL's has been the most stellar, having surged 140 per cent from its 20-cent offer price, while coffee shop operator Kimly has risen 80 per cent since its debut.

SPORT

Doubts over marathon bid

Three marathoners, aided by sponsor Nike, are attempting this weekend in Italy to become the first runners to break the two-hour barrier. Observers around the world, including in Singapore, believe that the feat, which would be almost three minutes faster than the current world record (2hr 2min 57sec), is unlikely to happen.



PHOTO: TONY TAN



LIFE

Girl, eight, gets 1971 Beetle

It will be 10 years before eight-year-old Ong Yan Qi can get her driving licence, but she already has a 1971 Volkswagen Beetle waiting for her. Says her mother Lim Geok Choon, 43: "We love the Volkswagen Beetle, so we bought the car for Yan Qi."

VIDEO

Trees in peril

What happens when the National Parks Board finds an endangered tree? Learn about the NParks' two-pronged approach at str.sg/treehope

VIDEO

Cruising for a cuppa

The Singapore Coffee Festival returns in August, this time at Marina Bay Cruise Centre and with lots more on offer str.sg/festcoff