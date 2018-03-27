What's News: March 27, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Close eye on Grab-Uber deal

Ride-hailing firm Grab's acquisition of Uber's South-east Asian business will be eyed closely by regulators. The Competition Commission of Singapore and the Land Transport Authority have said they will make sure the deal will not reduce competition significantly.

TOP OF THE NEWS

More people gambling

A survey by the National Council on Problem Gambling found that 52 per cent of Singapore citizens and permanent residents aged 18 and above said they had gambled in the past year, up from 44 per cent in the 2014 survey. The council has polled 3,000 people every three years since 2005 to find out the extent and pattern of gambling.

WORLD

Safety violations to blame?

Serious safety violations may have contributed to the high death toll at a shopping mall fire in Siberia, an official investigation showed. A security guard had turned off the fire alarm system and exits had been illegally blocked, said investigators, who have opened a criminal probe.

WORLD

Address tech's impact on jobs

New technology's disruption of jobs needs to be addressed or social upheaval may result, said some of the world's leading corporations.

Companies need to focus on retraining current workers even as jobs should be created not just for university graduates, but also for those less educated, they said at a high-level forum in Beijing.

OPINION

Facing up to power shifts

The recent Australia-Asean summit in Sydney was a glitzy diplomatic event but failed to seriously confront the big challenge of changing power dynamics in Asia, says Hugh White.

HOME

Fewer online love scam cases

A police task force set up to tackle crimes such as online love scams has helped reduce the number of such cases. There were 41 cases reported last month, a drop from 102 in September. Such scams involve victims being duped into falling in love with fraudsters on social media sites, then cheated of money.

HOME

Jailed for Keppel Club scam

Setho Oi Lin, 71, the mastermind behind the Keppel Club membership scam, was sentenced to 12 years in jail. She had duped 1,341 people into paying about $37.5 million for fake memberships over 10 years from 2004 to 2014.

BUSINESS

Factory output stays strong

Singapore's factory output continued its winning streak last month, beating expectations from economists, and despite concerns about the Chinese New Year effect. Industrial production grew 8.9 per cent, faster than the 4.2 per cent expected by economists. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output grew 9.1 per cent.

SPORTS

Younger players for qualifier?

With the Lions getting back to winning ways after a 16-month winless run, national football coach V. Sundram Moorthy has hinted at blooding younger faces in today's inconsequential Asian Cup Group E qualifier against Chinese Taipei. In line for more prominent roles could be Fulham Under-18 forward Ben Davis, 17, and Albirex Niigata playmaker Adam Swandi, 22.

LIFE

Bollywood glamour on catwalk

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor was the showstopper at Indian designer Manish Malhotra's first full-fledged fashion show in Singapore. The event at Atlas bar in Parkview Square on Sunday night showcased Malhotra's summer couture collection of bridal wear.

VIDEO

'It's a real gun'

Paramedic heroes relive the 2015 Khoo Teck Puat Hospital shooting incident. str.sg/oqGn

VIDEO

Heart-to-heart

Entertainer Irene Ang and her mother - who struggled with drug addiction - open up about their relationship. str.sg/oqG9