What's News: March 24, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Prospect of trade war rises

The spectre of a trade war looms large over Asia, with Beijing readying tariffs on 128 products imported from the United States, soon after US President Donald Trump's announcement of heavy tariffs on Chinese imports. South-east Asia is expected to see some spillover impact from the protectionist hurdles.

Media views on fake news

Any legislation to counter deliberate online falsehoods should not be so broad and sweeping that it curbs the sharing of information and endangers the work of journalists. The Select Committee on fake news heard the views of editors of Singapore Press Holdings and Channel NewsAsia, and other media players yesterday.



Police officers securing evidence near the town of Trebes in southern France. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



WORLD

3 killed in France terror attack

French police have killed a gunman who shot dead at least three people and injured three others in a hostage-taking and shooting spree in south-west France. Two policemen were injured during the operation to kill the gunman. The attacker had also killed one person in the nearby town of Carcassonne before the hostage-taking.

WORLD

Former S. Korean leader in jail

The South Korean authorities arrested former president Lee Myung Bak yesterday on charges of bribery, embezzlement and tax evasion. His arrest followed his successor, former president Park Geun Hye, who was arrested for bribery and other criminal charges. The two former leaders are being held in separate prisons.

OPINION

Whither higher education?

The National University of Singapore's push to encourage lifelong learning among its students comes amid questions about the future role of higher education, says Professor Simon Chesterman.

HOME

Move to tackle latent TB

Hospitals are stepping up efforts to tackle latent tuberculosis (TB). Two in three of new TB cases reported among Singapore residents last year were aged 50 and over. The number of new cases at 1,536 was slightly lower than the 1,617 reported in the previous year.

HOME

Search for new sea creatures

A multinational team of 30 researchers, scientists and support staff will mine the rich seascape in the Sunda Strait and waters off the Indonesian port of Cilacap for living treasures. They hope to discover new species in their deep-sea expedition at 29 separate sites.

BUSINESS

Consumer prices up in Feb

Singapore's consumer price index - the main measure of inflation - rose 0.5 per cent in February compared to the same month a year ago. Core inflation, which excludes the cost of accommodation and private road transport for a better gauge of everyday expenses, was 1.7 per cent last month.

SPORT

No wins for Schooling at meet

Joseph Schooling made a quiet start at the 2018 National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I Swimming and Diving Championships in Minneapolis yesterday (Singapore time). His University of Texas team were fourth in the 200-yard freestyle relay and failed to qualify for the "A" final of the 400-yard medley relay, although they won the "B" final. In the 50-yard free, Schooling could only finish fifth in the "B" final. He will swim in the 100-yard fly today and the 200-yard fly tomorrow.



ST PHOTO:

KHALID BABA



LIFE

Artist in running for top prize

A 27-year-old Singaporean is in the running for an international craft prize organised by Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe. A series of two intricate paper works by artist Ashley Yeo (below) was shortlisted from nearly 1,900 submissions.

VIDEO

Rising temperatures

How climate change affects Singapore and what weather can be expected this year. http://str.sg/rising-temp

WEB SPECIAL

Trump's revolving door

United States National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster is the latest member of President Donald Trump's Cabinet to be shown the door. http://str.sg/whitehouse