What's News: March 22, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Law expands police powers

After a three-hour debate, Parliament passed a new law that allows police officers to respond quickly and flexibly in situations such as a terror attack. But there are safeguards governing the use of these expanded powers, said Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo.

Myanmar President resigns

Myanmar's President Htin Kyaw resigned yesterday, and is likely to be succeeded by Lower House Speaker Win Myint. Mr Htin Kyaw, 71, is said to be suffering from colon cancer. Mr Win Myint is a secretary of Ms Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy, and is one of her most trusted party members.

WORLD

Hurdle to Japan-Russia ties

Japan's planned deployment of the American Aegis Ashore anti-missile system is an obstacle to better ties with Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said yesterday. He made the remark after talks with his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono. But Mr Kono stressed that the interceptor system would not pose a threat to neighbouring countries.

N. Korea breaks silence

North Korea has broken its silence on the diplomatic thaw with Washington and Seoul, saying it is driving the "peace offensive" and rejecting suggestions that sanctions forced it to the negotiating table. South Korean President Moon Jae In said yesterday that a three-way summit including the two Koreas and the US could be possible.

OPINION

Getting HDB flat supply right

A property analyst has warned of a flood of resale HDB flats hitting the market in 12 years or so amid an ageing population. There are ways to keep this potential glut in check, says Rachel Au-Yong.

HOME

Less waste recycled in 2017

There was 4.72 million tonnes of waste recycled last year - 50,000 tonnes less than the previous year. National Environment Agency statistics show that despite measures to make recycling easier, Singapore is still a long way from becoming a zero-waste nation.

Six-hour battle against blaze

It took firefighters six hours to put out an intense blaze involving an oil storage tank on Pulau Busing on Tuesday. The fire that broke out just before 6pm on the island, which is home to oil and chemical storage facilities, was put out at around midnight.

BUSINESS

Sasseur Reit launches IPO

Sasseur Reit is offering 266.6 million units at 80 cents each in the first initial public offering of a real estate investment trust this year in Singapore.

This comprises 252.8 million placement shares and a public tranche of 13.8 million.

SPORT

Young shuttlers for Games

Singapore will send its youngest badminton team to the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, Australia, next month. The average age of the 10-member squad is just 22.1, compared with the 2014 average age of 23.6. Apart from doubles specialists Danny Bawa Chrisnanta, 29, and Terry Hee, 22, the other shuttlers will be making their debut at the quadrennial Games.

LIFE

Perfect for Jessica Jones role

Actress Krysten Ritter is perfectly cast as Jessica Jones - the dry-witted, straight-talking private detective who is as direct as Marvel superheroes come. In person, she seems just as forthright as her alter ego, albeit more cheerful and animated. Season 2 of Jessica Jones is available on Netflix.

VIDEO

Gift of love

Mr Wong Siak Wan, 81, became the oldest living kidney donor in Singapore when he donated one of his kidneys to his son in 2015. str.sg/lives

Travel light

Madam Linda Chan shares her must-have travel items and tips. str.sg/travel