What's News: March 20, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Doctors warned about fees

Doctors who overcharge patients or put them through superfluous treatments have been warned they will face action from the Singapore Medical Council and the Ministry of Health. The reminder comes in the wake of moves to stop rising costs brought on by "hefty and questionable insurance claims".

TOP OF THE NEWS

Facebook in privacy debacle

United States and European officials on Sunday called for Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg to explain how personal information about tens of millions of users ended up in the hands of a data analysis company that worked for President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign.

WORLD

Felda moving past its troubles

Malaysia's Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) has recovered from its woes, according to its chairman Shahrir Samad, saying he has seen the return of confidence among both settlers and the marketplace. The government agency is working to move past a series of scandals that might shake the loyalty of Felda's Malay farmers, supporters of the ruling coalition.

WORLD

Britain, EU reach Brexit deal

Britain and the European Union have reached a landmark deal on a transition phase that will last for nearly two years after the historic Brexit divorce next year, EU negotiator Michel Barnier said yesterday. The two sides also agreed on a "backstop" solution for the future of the Irish border.

OPINION

Not such a shock treatment

Electroconvulsive therapy as practised today saves patients where medication has failed and is nothing like the harrowing scenes depicted in movies, says Dr Chong Siow Ann from the Institute of Mental Health.

HOME

18 firms fined for polluting

Printing company Tat Seng Packaging Group was fined $12,000 for illegally discharging copper-tainted water in September 2016. It is among 18 companies fined a total of $112,500 between last November and February for polluting Singapore's sewers.

HOME

Eco study on Cross Island Line

The Land Transport Authority will share findings on the ecological impact of works done to assess if the Cross Island MRT Line can be built under the Central Catchment Nature Reserve. Nature groups were concerned these activities would harm wildlife.

BUSINESS

Alibaba ups stake in Lazada

Alibaba Group will invest a further US$2 billion (S$2.7 billion) into Singapore-based e-commerce company Lazada. Ms Lucy Peng - one of Alibaba's 18 co-founders and current chairman of Lazada - will take over as chief executive officer of Lazada. Alibaba said this move is part of the group's effort to accelerate the region's e-commerce development.

SPORT

McIlroy wins at Arnold Palmer

Rory McIlroy staged a spectacular back-nine charge to claim a three-shot victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational on Sunday. He fired five birdies in his last six holes to card an eight-under-par 64 to finish on 18 under. It was the Northern Irishman's first PGA title since September 2016. Former world No. 1 Tiger Woods shot a 69 for tied-fifth.

LIFE

New works from pioneer artist

Majestic Potala, Tibet by Singaporean artist Ong Kim Seng is the signature piece at Travels With My Teacher, a showcase of some 50 watercolour works by him and his students at the Artcommune Gallery in Bras Basah Complex, which starts on Saturday.

INTERACTIVE

For uncles and aunties

Proud of who you are? Take our quiz and show off to your friends. str.sg/auntie

VIDEO

Architect with a big heart

Mr Prasoon Kumar gave up a cushy job to start a non-profit organisation to tackle homelessness. str.sg/oT2X