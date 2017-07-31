What's News: July 31, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Getting active during recess

To give youngsters more opportunities to play sports for fun, schools are making sports equipment such as balls, racquets and skipping ropes available for use by students during recess and after school. The move comes as rising obesity rates are becoming a cause for concern.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Australia tightens security

Travellers flying from Australia's airports should be prepared to face tighter security measures, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said yesterday after the authorities thwarted an apparent plot to "bring down an airplane". Four men were arrested after the authorities raided five properties in Sydney on Saturday night.

WORLD

Trump blasts Congress 'fools'

United States President Donald Trump scolded Congress for looking "like fools" and urged Republican senators not to be "total quitters" as he insisted that his push to overhaul the nation's healthcare law remained viable.He threatened to cut lawmakers' own health insurance plans if Congress failed to revive the effort to roll back former president Barack Obama's programme.

WORLD

Drug-linked mayor shot dead

A mayor identified by Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte as head of a major drug syndicate and 13 others were killed in pre-dawn police raids yesterday. Police said Reynaldo Parojinog, mayor of Ozamiz city, died when he and his men traded gunfire with police.

OPINION

US faces North Korea dilemma

The United States may soon have to choose between a pre-emptive strike on North Korea and deterrence. The first could end in failure, while the second may not be acceptable to America's allies in Asia and the West, warns Europe Correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

HOME

Ready for tobacco display ban

Retailers have installed cabinets with closed doors, or put up curtains and roller blinds, in readiness for a ban on displaying tobacco products that kicks in tomorrow. Some said they have already seen a drop in business.

HOME

Sorbet based on Istana drink

Visitors to the Istana open house yesterday got to try a new sorbet flavour called Istana Harvest, based on a drink of the same name served to visiting dignitaries. It uses ingredients like roselle, lemongrass and ginger, which are found in the Istana's Spice Garden.

BUSINESS

1st bitcoin-linked lawsuit here

Singapore's first legal dispute involving the cryptocurrency bitcoin has erupted over trade proceeds worth around US$3.78 million (S$5.1 million).

An electronic market maker, B2C2, is suing Quoine, one of the world's major bitcoin exchange operators, over trades that it claims were wrongfully reversed.

SPORT

US' new swimming sensation

Caeleb Dressel, the 20-year-old breakout star of the Fina World Championships in Budapest, is a one-man gold rush. The American became the first swimmer to win three world titles in a day, all in the span of about two hours.

But he shies away from being bracketed with Michael Phelps and Mark Spitz.

LIFE

Lina Ng takes on English role

Actress Lina Ng, a Channel 8 television host and actress most active in the 1990s and early 2000s, is crossing over to Channel 5 to take on her first English-language drama, Lion Mums 2, playing a perfectionist mother of three high- achieving children. She would Google words she did not know how to pronounce and memorise every single word of her lines two to three days before each shoot.

VIDEO

Caught in flight

Giant and 3D kites took to the air over the weekend at Marina Barrage for the annual kite-flying festival. See them soar at http://str.sg/4zcM

WEB SPECIAL

askST

How do you prevent a car engine from overheating and catching fire? Senior transport correspondent Chris Tan answers a reader's question. http://str.sg/4zcm