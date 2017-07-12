What's News: July 12, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Portfolio record for Temasek

A recovering global economy and strong stock markets helped lift Temasek Holdings' net portfolio value to an all-time high. The Singapore investment company reported a net portfolio value of $275 billion as at March 31, up from $242 billion a year earlier.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Maurice Baker dies at 97

Pioneer diplomat Maurice Baker, who helped Singapore build ties with key Malaysian leaders after separation, died yesterday at the age of 97. He began his career in academia before becoming Singapore's first High Commissioner to India. He later represented Singapore in Nepal, the Philippines and Malaysia.

WORLD

May appeals to opposition

British Prime Minister Theresa May appealed to her political opponents yesterday to support her government as Britain embarks on challenging Brexit negotiations. Speaking on the anniversary of her first year in power, Mrs May challenged the opposition "to contribute, and not just criticise". In response, the main opposition Labour Party described her as a spent force.

WORLD

India-China row over border

Tensions are rising over a border stand-off between India and China, fanning nationalistic sentiment. Last month, Indian soldiers stopped Chinese construction of a road in an area claimed by Bhutan and China, which has shown no signs of backing down.

OPINION

Growing e-commerce sector

Banks here can soon venture into e-commerce as they take on tech firms that have advanced into their financial services turf. While the move by bank regulators to relax the rules is timely, does it go far enough, asks assistant Business editor Yasmine Yahya.

HOME

'Gender policing' rife in teens

One in two male teens here has hit, punched, shoved or spat on another boy. Six out of 10 have teased or insulted another boy for being feminine. These were two findings from a survey by women's rights group Aware on 809 teens about their school experiences.

HOME

Apology for linguistic errors

Organisers of the National Day Parade and the Speak Mandarin Campaign have said sorry for making errors when translating #OneNationTogether into Tamil for a pamphlet, and using the wrong Chinese character for "read" on a sign, respectively.

BUSINESS

Boost in SGX trading turnover

The recovery in the technology and commodity sectors and a surge in bank and property stocks have helped push up trading turnover at the Singapore Exchange. The average daily value of securities trades grew 7 per cent to $1.2 billion in the first half of the year, compared with the same period last year.

SPORT

S'porean in cricket council

Singaporean lawyer Imran Hamid said his ability to play "with a straight bat" was vital in his appointment as deputy chairman of the International Cricket Council. The first person from a non-Test playing nation to be elected to the highest echelon of the sport's governing body, he added that he has "no vested interest in larger issues".



PHOTO: SONY PICTURES



LIFE

Daniel Craig to return as 007?

James Bond franchise producer Barbara Broccoli has "secured" actor Daniel Craig (above) to play the suave secret agent for the fifth time. This, despite the 49-year-old actor previously saying that he was done with portraying 007 after shooting the 2015 Bond film Spectre.

VIDEO

Too cute to eat

Home baker Susanne Ng's whimsical creations have gone viral. Watch how she makes an adorable chiffon cake at str.sg/cutechiffon

VIDEO

Heritage destinations

Cambodia's Sambor Prei Kuk temple has been named a Unesco World Heritage site. We look at seven sites that made the list at str.sg/heritage7