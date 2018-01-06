What's News: January 6, 2018

TOP OF THE NEWS

Draft Bill to protect privacy

Singaporeans who are worried that employers and insurers can obtain their medical history without their consent when it becomes compulsory for such information to be stored in a national health databank had their fears allayed yesterday with a new proposed legislation.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Trump book released early

United States President Donald Trump threatened legal fire and fury on Thursday in an effort to block a new book portraying him as a volatile and ill-equipped chief executive, but the book's publisher defied Mr Trump's demand to halt its release and instead moved up its publication to yesterday because of soaring interest.



Demonstrators burning a US flag at a protest in Quetta, Pakistan. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



WORLD

US to cut $1b in aid to Pakistan

The United States said yesterday it was suspending at least US$900 million (S$1.19 billion) in security assistance to Pakistan until it takes action against the Afghan Taleban and the Haqqani network militant groups. Pakistan is largely shrugging off the proposed aid cuts, but frets that Washington could take more drastic measures.

WORLD

China regulates baby formula

A safety overhaul of China's notorious baby formula industry resulted in the removal of about 1,400 products from store shelves this week as products not certified by the government have been banned from sale. Such products typically come from smaller, local brands that use generic powder and put their own labels on the tins.

OPINION

Thailand's challenges in 2018

Thais have a new king and pressure grows for the military government to hold elections. But more than just polls are needed for Thai democracy to work well, says Thitinan Pongsudhirak.

HOME

Firms fined for price collusion

Five electronics companies which had cornered the market for aluminium electrolytic capacitors were found to have colluded in fixing their prices. Yesterday, four of them were fined a record total of $19.5 million by the Competition Commission of Singapore.

HOME

Automated parking for bikes

Cyclists in Admiralty now have a safe and weatherproof option for parking their two-wheelers, with Singapore's first automated underground bicycle parking system launched there yesterday. Called SecureMyBike, the system can house over 500 bicycles.

BUSINESS

CapitaLand to sell mall stakes

Developer CapitaLand is offloading its stake in 20 Chinese malls for 8.37 billion yuan (S$1.71 billion) in what analysts see as a timely move to refocus its operations. China Vanke, Vanke's subsidiary SCPG and fund affiliate Triwater are buying the malls. They will also pay outstanding shareholder loans on the books of the property-holding firms being divested.

SPORT

Wong back to shooting hoops

After leaving the Singapore Slingers to start his Scholar Basketball Academy, national cager Wong Wei Long will now be back in competition. He has joined local club Adroit, alongside fellow former Slinger Toh Qing Huang, to play in the semi-professional Thailand Basketball Super League, a three-month competition that tips off at the end of the month.

LIFE

Cultural concerts in the CBD

Getai princess Lee Pei Fen (above) kicked off the first concert of the TGIF Music Station series yesterday. Presented by the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, the concerts aim to promote local arts and culture, and to enliven the Central Business District.

WEB SPECIAL

Nuclear issues

Can Trump launch nukes with a button? We answer this and five other questions on nuclear weapons. str.sg/oJom

INTERACTIVE

ST Tech awards

The Straits Times Tech Awards, which celebrates the best gadgets and games, is back. Vote for your favourite products for a chance to win prizes worth over $30,000. str.sg/techawards2018