What's News: January 28, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

US-Mexico row escalates

The row between US President Donald Trump and Mexico over a border wall has stoked his first foreign policy crisis and could signal a trade war. He pressed on with his plan, insisting Mexico should pay for the wall. Mexican President Pena Nieto scrapped his trip to the US.

MBS to sell stake in Shoppes

Marina Bay Sands is looking to sell 49 per cent of its stake in the plush Shoppes mall for US$3 billion to US$3.5 billion (S$4.3 billion to S$5 billion), which would make the mall the most expensive retail property in the world.

However, under an agreement, it needs the green light from the Singapore Government first.



The orderly crowd at the Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station on Wednesday. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG



WORLD

China's CNY rush more orderly

Taking planes, trains, cars and buses, millions of Chinese headed to their home towns to celebrate Chinese New Year. At the Beijing West Railway Station, police, paramilitary troops and station staff led passengers into waiting rooms to be corralled onto trains. The staff said the holiday rush was more orderly than a decade ago, when heaving crowds threatened to overwhelm stations.

WORLD

Bank Negara 'lost big in 1990s'

A former assistant governor at Bank Negara Malaysia has claimed Malaysia's central bank lost billions of dollars in the 1990s when Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was prime minister. The former official also said the foreign exchange losses were far higher than reported.

OPINION

New king, new politics?

A new king in Thailand could see changes to a divide that has shaped the country's politics for years. In the "yellow" camp, conservative royalists still cling to the monarchy as an institution but may now be less certain of the individual, writes Thitinan Pongsudhirak.

HOME

Senior lauded for 'kiss of life'

Madam Lucy Ying, 71, was recognised by the Eunos Senior Citizens' Executive Committee at an informal award ceremony for saving the life of a sales manager who collapsed during a karaoke challenge event. Madam Ying performed the "kiss of life".

HOME

Most obey Labour Court

The Migrant Workers' Centre has said that most errant employers obey Labour Court orders to pay their workers. The advocacy group for foreign workers said that it has also helped migrant workers enforce such orders in the last two years.

BUSINESS

Fall in luxury property prices

Home prices in the luxury property market fell last year, but experts say upgraders should proceed with caution. Prices for homes in the prime district declined by 1.2 per cent last year, according to Urban Redevelopment Authority data released on Thursday. The price fall prompted more buyers to enter the market, but experts say prices are expected to fall further.



PHOTO: CYNTHIA CHOO



SPORT

Aiming for title shot

Julianna Pena, ranked No. 2 in the UFC women's bantamweight rankings, has said her biggest weapons are her mind, heart and determination. The American will face multiple muay thai world champion Valentina Shevchenko in Denver tonight (tomorrow, Singapore time) with the winner likely to get a shot against reigning women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

LIFE

Back to film world with Take 2

Ivan Ho, 50, was among aspiring film-makers in the 1980s. He eventually left showbusiness to become a businessman, dealing in everything from laundry to art. He has now come full circle, helming his first feature film, the Chinese New Year comedy Take 2, about ex-convicts trying to make an honest living.

SINGAPORE SLIDER

Chinatown sizzles

Chinatown in 1978, aglow with Chinese New Year stalls and festive shoppers, was not that different from the scene today. http://str.sg/templestreet

