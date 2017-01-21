What's News: January 21, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Trump takes office

Mr Donald Trump was sworn in as the United States' 45th president. In his speech, he described his vision for the country and called for unity. Security was tight in downtown Washington as many groups gathered to protest.

PM on leadership transition

The search for Singapore's next prime minister is progressing, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said at a dialogue yesterday. The next generation of ministers will choose their own leader, he said. Younger ministers have been given portfolios where they can demonstrate mastery and gain confidence in their roles, he added.



A pram is left behind after a car mowed down people at Bourke Street mall yesterday. PHOTO: REUTERS



WORLD

Mayhem in Melbourne

A car ploughed into pedestrians on a popular shopping strip in Melbourne yesterday, killing four people, including a young child. More than 20 people were injured.

The 26-year-old male driver has a history of family violence, mental health and drug issues, police said.

ISIS courting young Germans

Germany's intelligence agency said the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) is using "headhunters" on social media and instant messaging sites to recruit disaffected young people in Germany, some as young as 13 or 14.

OPINION

Rise of the 'info-state'

In this information age, the ideal regime type is the "info-state", says Parag Khanna.

It is cutting edge, diplomatically nimble, combines markets with master planning and expands its influence beyond its size. The two nations that do this best are Switzerland and Singapore.

HOME

Hop on bike sharing scheme

A new bicycle sharing scheme has arrived in the western and northern parts of Singapore. The white oBikes, which can be ridden anywhere, can be found in MRT stations like Jurong East and Buona Vista and can be hired, at $1 for 30 minutes, from a mobile app.

Fatality risk for diabetics

A local study finds that diabetics are three times more likely to die of severe liver disease - fatty liver being the most common cause - than those without the condition, and lean diabetics are at a higher risk than overweight ones to die of fatty liver disease.

BUSINESS

Older launches sold well

Oldies can be goodies too, as home buyers showed by snapping up units at projects launched before 2016.

A check with the developers here found that those who enjoyed buoyant sales last year received a sizeable boost from shifting apartments released in 2015 and earlier.



PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY



SPORT

No respite for struggling City

Pep Guardiola's (photo) midfield diamond has lost some of its lustre after the 0-4 loss to Everton. And there is no respite for Manchester City, with Tottenham Hotspur travelling to the Etihad Stadium tomorrow. Spurs are in fine fettle and are the title challengers, while City are the side occupying a Europa League spot.

LIFE

S'porean for German orchestra

Singaporean conductor Wong Kah Chun, 30, has been appointed the new chief conductor of the Nuremberg Symphony Orchestra in Germany. He will succeed British conductor Alexander Shelley at the start of the 2018-2019 season.

The regional orchestra performs about 100 concerts a year.

VIDEO

Up in the air

It's a windy, high-flying adventure for journalist Bridget Tan as she tries out Sentosa's indoor skydiving. http://str.sg/bridgetskydive

Always in tune

"Music is my life," says singer Tim De Cotta, who performs two songs for online video series ST Sessions. http://str.sg/timdecotta