What's News: January 16, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

One China 'non-negotiable'

The "one China" policy is non-negotiable, China's Foreign Ministry has said, urging US President-elect Donald Trump to recognise the high sensitivity with which it views Taiwan after he again hinted at a reset of US-China relations.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Singapore slides off WEF list

Singapore has taken a tumble in the World Economic Forum's list of the most competitive economies globally after the inclusion of new criteria that measure how inclusive and equal a country's economic performance is. Singapore did not receive an overall rank because of missing data, but average scores put it around eighth globally.



A New Delhi parking attendant wearing a tag with an e-payment code last month. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



WORLD

Cybercrime worries in India

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's big push for digital payments in India has raised concerns over the potential for a rise in cybercrime, especially in the wake of a series of high-profile hacking incidents.

According to cyber security company Symantec, India was ranked third in Asia for "ransomware" attacks in 2015.

WORLD

Philippines new Asean chair

The Philippines has begun its Asean chairmanship with a pledge to stick to the group's core values amid tensions with China. The Philippine President's aides say the country will call for concentrated efforts in combating drugs.

OPINION

Trump's keen; Israel less so

If Israel seems wary of its would-be best friend Donald Trump, it has cause to be, writes Europe correspondent Jonathan Eyal. Whether on Iran, Russia or domestic politics, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reason to be cautious of the Trump embrace.

HOME

Pregnant and fighting cancer

When she was pregnant with her second child, a Singapore woman was shocked to find out that she had stage 4 colon cancer, a rare occurrence in pregnancies. Choosing to keep her baby, she had a caesarean birth at 32 weeks, then continued with treatment.

HOME

'Risky to buy hormones online'

Some young Singaporeans, who do not identify with their own gender, have been buying hormones online so that they can self-medicate in the hope of feminising or masculating their bodies. Doctors warn that the pills may not be legitimate and may cause side effects.

BUSINESS

PSA prepares for Tuas move

Port operator PSA Singapore has started relocating from Tanjong Pagar Terminal ahead of moves to consolidate all container port activities at the upcoming Tuas mega-port. The port leases for the terminals at Tanjong Pagar, Keppel and Pulau Brani are due to expire in 2027, and the move to Tuas is expected to take place before then.

SPORT

Feng, STTA reach agreement

Feng Tianwei and the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) have reached an agreement on how Singapore's top paddler can continue participating in international tournaments.

STTA president Ellen Lee declined to reveal details, but said "the new relationship has already started".



T2 chief executive Nicky Sparshott at the Australian chain's new outlet at 313@somerset. PHOTO: NIVASH JOYVIN



LIFE

Tea with a Singapore flavour

Singapore Breakfast tea - a new blend of pu'er, green tea, coconut flakes and roasted rice - pays homage to kaya toast. It is among more than 150 types of teas at Australian chain T2's maiden outlet in Asia, located at 313@somerset mall. Singapore is among T2's top five markets in online sales.

VIDEO

Fabulous Flotus

Seven of Mrs Michelle Obama's finest moments as First Lady of the United States. http://str.sg/flotus

VIDEO

SpaceX's Falcon 9 takes flight

Watch as SpaceX launches the company's first rocket since a launchpad explosion in September. http://str.sg/spacex