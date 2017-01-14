What's News: January 14, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Firm banned over lift faults

Sigma Elevator, which has installed about 3,500 lifts in Housing Board estates, was banned from tendering for new HDB projects, with one reason being that the lifts it installed have been breaking down more often than usual in the early stages of operation.

TOP OF THE NEWS

World at a turning point

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen yesterday noted that the fundamental rules of global order are set to change on a scale not seen since the end of the Cold War. He said three fault lines will determine how the coming decades pan out: Globalisation versus nationalism, global rules versus regional order, and collective good governance versus individual rights.



PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



WORLD

Hanoi firming up ties

Vietnam is busy reaffirming ties with key regional powers this week before the Trump administration takes office, with Communist Party chief Nguyen Phu Trong on a four-day visit to China and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosting outgoing US Secretary of State John Kerry at home yesterday (photo). Next week, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will make his first trip to Vietnam since 2013.

WORLD

FBI probed over Clinton case

The US Justice Department will investigate allegations of misconduct involving Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey and how he handled the inquiry into Mrs Hillary Clinton's e-mail practices. The probe will encompass his letters and public statements.

OPINION

Can Singaporeans read?

That China-Singapore ties were headed for a downturn was obvious as early as two years ago, writes Professor Kishore Mahbubani, and Singaporeans could have prepared for it had they read books about the external environment.

HOME

Corals adapt to warming seas

Warming seas caused Singapore's corals to suffer the longest bleaching incident on record last year, but the casualties from the six-month episode may be lower than expected. The corals may have adapted to deal with thermal stress, said a marine biologist.

HOME

New heritage tour

Twenty-three sites are part of a new heritage guided tour of Labrador and Alexandra to mark the 75th anniversary of the fall of Singapore on Feb 15. The four-hour tour covers nature, military, maritime, industrial and public housing history and heritage.

BUSINESS

Retail trust is first IPO of year

A business trust holding three shopping malls in China's Guangdong province is going public in Singapore, in what will be the first mainboard listing this year. Dasin Retail Trust intends to raise 586.4 million yuan (S$121.3 million) by selling some 151.8 new units at 80 cents apiece in its initial public offering.

SPORT

Tough route for Federer

It is a rare role reversal for Swiss tennis great Roger Federer. After a long injury layoff, he opens his Australian Open quest against a qualifier and may face world No. 1 Andy Murray as early as the quarter-finals, if he advances that far. Title holder Novak Djokovic starts against danger man Fernando Verdasco.



PHOTO: DON WONG FOR THE STRAITS TIMES



LIFE

Gym with a difference

This unusual gym has microwave ovens as weights, dangling from chains linked by pulleys and skip ropes. The outfit at the Aliwal Arts Centre runs till Feb 12. Titled No Regrets For Our Youth, the installation, part of the annual Aliwal Urban Art Festival, explores fitness as a sub-culture.

VIDEO

Thank you, Uncle Bread

Residents bid a fond farewell to Uncle Bread Foo Kee See, 78, as his provision shop van makes its final round. http://str.sg/unclebread

VIDEO

One-wheel act

It's a tough ride for journalist Bridget Tan in her latest adventure, battling gravity and thorns to master the unicycle. http://str.sg/bridgetuni