What's News: January 09, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Lawyers for foreign workers

A special group of lawyers from the Attorney-General's Chambers has helped to expedite court cases involving abused foreign workers. It attended to 244 cases from October 2014 to June last year, and almost halved the average time taken to close the cases.

TOP OF THE NEWS

No plans to run for president

Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim does not see himself running in the upcoming presidential election, as he is happy in his current role.

He also said there are enough Malay candidates for the highest office in the land.



Beijing residents enjoying clear skies and clean air yesterday. PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY



WORLD

Cold front clears Beijing smog

Beijingers who had been cloistered indoors for the past week were out in droves to enjoy clean air and clear skies yesterday, as a cold front dispersed the smog that had been hovering over Beijing since the beginning of the year. Smog has become northern China's biggest environmental issue in recent years.

WORLD

Trump completes trade troika

US President-elect Donald Trump injected experience in international trade legalities and negotiations with his pick of Mr Robert Lighthizer as Trade Representative, completing a protectionist troika set to renegotiate the country's trade relationships.

OPINION

Brexit: May's big challenge

Criticism of British Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan is overblown. She can still regain the initiative, although that will require her to impose her vision on Britain's separation from Europe, writes Europe correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

HOME

Funeral home's new service

A Singapore funeral home is launching a service that allows family members to take part in bathing and dressing rituals before the body is placed in the coffin, a practice aimed at giving closure. It is inspired by a Japanese movie.

HOME

Book tells Seletar club's story

Seletar Country Club started as a humble 10-hole golf course within the then RAF Seletar airbase, which saw action in World War II. Today it is an oasis of green, a country club set in wetlands that also offer a rare birds sanctuary. The club's story is captured in a new coffee-table book published by ST Press.

BUSINESS

E-commerce goes small

E-commerce is a rapidly growing but also increasingly crowded space dominated by giants such as Alibaba and Amazon.

But a new crop of e-commerce start-ups in the region is emerging that has chosen to focus on sustainability and small, independent designers. They include players such as Zilingo, Efaisto and Refash.

SPORT

Giroud saves Arsenal again

Arsene Wenger hailed the performance of stand-in Arsenal captain Olivier Giroud, after his late goal sealed a 2-1 FA Cup third-round win over second-tier side Preston North End last Saturday. Giroud has been in good scoring form of late. The striker also scored the vital third goal in the Gunners' 3-3 comeback draw at Bournemouth earlier in the week.



PHOTO: SINGTEL



LIFE

Korean idol's idol

South Korean actor Song Seung Heon broke out in the hugely popular television romantic drama, Autumn In My Heart (2000). But even he has an idol, and that is none other than his co-star, Lee Young Ae of Jewel In The Palace (2003) fame, in his new period series Saimdang.

VIDEO

2 adults, 6 kids, 1 epic road trip

The Ong family took a six-month US road trip in a camper: http://str.sg/4PKp

INTERACTIVE

The sugar quiz

Craving for a bowl of cheng tng? You might think twice after taking this quiz: http://str.sg/sugar