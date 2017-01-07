What's News: January 07, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Support for young suspects

Suspects under the age of 16 who are interviewed by police will be accompanied by an independent volunteer, to give support and aid communication. The Appropriate Adult Scheme for minors comes after a review of criminal investigation procedures.

Construction set to get boost

The construction sector may have had a rocky 2016, but a surge in public-sector building jobs could help it get its groove back this year. Public-sector construction demand is set to grow to between $20 billion and $24 billion, said the Building and Construction Authority. This would be a major rise from the $15.8 billion or so recorded last year.



The site of 1MDB's Tun Razak Exchange, which is slated to be KL's financial hub. PHOTO: REUTERS



KL set to shut down 1MDB

The Malaysian government is laying the groundwork to shut down state- owned 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), in a bid to bury a scandal that has become the most serious blight on Prime Minister Najib Razak's administration. Under a plan spearheaded by a high-level government unit, the assets of the state fund will be transferred to two companies owned by the Finance Ministry.

Row over comfort woman statue

Japan said it was temporarily recalling its ambassador to South Korea over a statue commemorating Korean women forced to work in Japanese military brothels in World War II. Japan said it violated an agreement to resolve the issue. The statue of a young woman sitting in a chair was placed in front of Japan's consulate in Busan last week.

Social science research needed

For better social and cultural policy making, Singapore needs to develop its own research in the social sciences, says Professor Pericles Lewis, president of Yale-NUS College.

Electrolux recalls glass hobs

Swedish company Electrolux has recalled four models of its glass gas cooker hobs, following reports of small explosions and glass tops shattering while in use. At least one user was scalded, said Spring Singapore, which told the firm to stop sales of the affected models.

No further job cuts: Inchcape

Inchcape said it did not plan to lay off more staff even as speculation mounts that more may go by the middle of the year. The motor distributor, which owns the Toyota distributorship here, has laid off 120 employees, some of whom have been there for 30 years.

China acts to stop yuan slide

China's central bank has intervened in currency markets to halt the slide in the yuan against the United States dollar and to curb the huge flows of capital out of the country. But the move is likely to bring only temporary relief, with experts tipping that the yuan will depreciate further over the year, prompting more Chinese to try to get their cash out.

Funding mode change hailed

The Tote Board's move to use Sport Singapore as middleman to disburse its multimillion-dollar funding for local football has been hailed by other sports bodies. Administrators say the additional layer of oversight will mean greater accountability and transparency. The Football Association of Singapore previously received about $25 million directly from the board.



ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



New life for old drill hall

The old drill hall (photo) at the former Beach Road camp holds war memories. But now, the conserved Art Deco building is part of the swanky South Beach development, and has been transformed into a ballroom where wedding dinners and celebrations are held.

No-snow skiing

In her latest adventure, journalist Bridget Tan hits the ski slope without getting snowed in. http://str.sg/bridgetski

Smart and quirky

A mood-sensitive dog collar is one of the eight quirkiest gadgets from the Consumer Electronics Show. http://str.sg/CESgadgets