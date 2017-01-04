What's News: January 04, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

Surprise 1.8% growth in Q4

Singapore avoided a technical recession with a surprisingly healthy set of numbers for the fourth quarter. Advance estimates showed the economy expanded 1.8 per cent in the last three months of 2016, mainly due to a stellar rebound in manufacturing. This was the fastest pace of economic growth in over three years.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Review of car emission rules

The Straits Times understands that the Government is reviewing the Carbon Emissions-based Vehicle Scheme, which currently dispenses rebates or surcharges according to how much carbon dioxide a car or taxi emits. Diesel vehicles may be most affected, and this could be why some taxi firms are ramping up their petrol-electric fleet.



Russian sailors in Manila, where a warship arrived yesterday. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



WORLD

Russian warship visits Manila

Russia yesterday expressed interest in holding naval exercises in the South China Sea as a Russian warship arrived in Manila on a goodwill visit. Rear-Admiral Eduard Mikhailov, deputy commander of Russia's Pacific Fleet, said he hoped exercises would be held in a few years involving Russia, China, the Philippines and Malaysia to fight terrorism and piracy.

WORLD

Jakarta to review boat safety

The Indonesian government will review safety standards for sea transportation following a ferry accident in Jakarta that left 23 people dead, after preliminary investigations suggested the vessel had design flaws even though it had passed safety tests.

OPINION

Keeping TPP hopes alive

The Trans-Pacific Partnership may not be dead as there is good reason for the US to return to the negotiating table on the mega trade deal, writes Grace Leong. Even if it does not, a modified TPP anchored by Japan would be a plus as it could spur Asian integration.

HOME

Leg amputated in Jordan

A Singaporean visitor to Mecca is recovering in a hospital in Jordan, after an infection necessitated the amputation of his left leg. Now the family of Mr Abdul Ghafur Mohd Ibrahim is trying to raise money to pay for his treatment and passage home.

HOME

Greater support for needy kids

Enhanced support for pre-school children from low-income families has helped keep them in school and reassured their parents they are being looked after. There are eight child-enabling executives supporting 250 children aged 18 months to six years.

BUSINESS

2nd S'pore plant for Swiss firm

Just one year after opening a $45 million facility on Jurong Island, Swiss chemical logistics company Bertschi is investing another $35 million for a facility adjacent to the existing one. This will bring its total investment in Singapore to $80 million, underscoring its optimism in Singapore and South-east Asia.

SPORT

S-League chief exec quitting

S-League chief executive Lim Chin will leave on March 31 to "pursue other interests and opportunities". The 54-year-old, who was appointed to head the local football league in January 2012, said: "It has been an exhilarating ride, season after season." Mr Kok Wai Leong, director of operations, will oversee the operations of the league.



Lee's new K-drama Saimdang debuts on TV here on Jan 26. PHOTO: OH!K



LIFE

Back on TV after 12 years

South Korean actress Lee Young Ae, star of 2003's massively popular TV series Jewel In The Palace, is returning to the small screen in her first acting project in 12 years. She plays the titular Joseon-era poet and artist in Saimdang, which debuts here on Jan 26.

VIDEO

Creditable plan

Straits Times journalist Olivia Ho tells you how to use your SkillsFuture credit to learn something new. http://str.sg/askstskills

VIDEO

Live and disastrous

Mariah Carey is just the latest singer to botch a performance in front of a live audience. http://str.sg/starslive